F1 proposes compromise in attempt to break impasse

Formula 1 has put forward a compromise proposal in an attempt to break the impasse over sprint qualifying races for this season.

F1 had agreed in principle with the teams to double the number of sprint events to six in 2022, but a stand-off developed over the financial terms.

F1 has now proposed to hold only three sprint weekends on similar commercial terms to last year’s inaugural events.

The new plan will go ahead only if eight of the 10 teams approve it.

The ‘sprint’ format was a new approach to an F1 weekend that was trialled at the British, Italian and Sao Paulo Grands Prix last year. It introduced a short race on Saturdays in place of qualifying, which set the grid for the main event on Sunday.

F1 has shown the teams data that proves the sprint events increased both audience figures and income.

Last year, a financial deal was agreed to provide the teams with a small payment to offset the costs of more racing. (Courtesy BBC)