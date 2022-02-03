PUCSL warns CEB over unapproved power cuts

The Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka (PUCSL), the electricity sector regulator, has warned the Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB) over unapproved power cuts.

PUCSL Chairman Janaka Ratnayake warned that legal action will be taken if the CEB enforces power cuts without approval.

He said that the PUCSL has not given approval to enforce power cuts today (Thursday).

However, he said there have been reports that the CEB hopes to implement power cuts for load shedding.

Ratnayake warned that if the CEB enforces power cuts then the PUCSL will take legal action under the Electricity Act. (Colombo Gazette)