Kunle Adeniyi presented his credentials to Foreign Ministe G.L. Peiris today, officially taking office as the new Representative for UNFPA Sri Lanka and Country Director for The Maldives.

Prior to this assignment, Adeniyi served as the Country Representative of UNFPA in Gambia.

A lawyer by profession, he brings nearly two decades of experience in sexual and reproductive health and rights (SRH), human rights, public health and public policy. (Colombo Gazette)