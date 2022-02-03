Maldives and Sri Lanka to enhance relationship

The Maldives and Sri Lanka have discussed the need to enhance the relationship between both countries.

The High Commissioner–designate of Sri Lanka to Maldives, A.M.J. Sadiq presented his Letter of Credence and the Letter of Recall of his predecessor to the President of the Republic of Maldives, Ibrahim Mohamed Solih at the President’s Office in Male.

After conveying the warm greetings of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa to President Solih, the Sri Lankan envoy expressed his keen desire to strengthen and diversify the existing close and cordial bilateral relations into a vibrant and multifaceted partnership for the mutual benefit of the people of Sri Lanka and Maldives, during his tenure.

The High Commissioner highlighted the importance of enhancing economic cooperation, in particular, covering the fields of education, health, as well as bilateral trade and investment.

President Solih warmly reciprocated these sentiments and wished the High Commissioner, a successful tenure in Maldives.

President Solih went on to extend greetings to the government and the people of Sri Lanka on the occasion of the 74th Independence Day, which falls on 4 February. He also recalled fond memories of his successful visit to Sri Lanka in November 2021, where he held discussions with President Gotabaya Rajapaksa on further enhancing relations between the two countries.

Following the presentation of credentials, High Commissioner Sadiq paid a courtesy call on the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Maldives, Abdulla Shahid. The Foreign Minster congratulated the new High Commissioner and wished him a successful tenure in Maldives. He thanked the government of Sri Lanka for its support for his election as the President of the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly.

Echoing the sentiments of President Solih, the Foreign Minister stated that Sri Lanka and Maldives, as members of a family can work closely together to advance the existing warm and friendly relations to newer heights.

Later on the same day, High Commissioner Sadiq called on the Foreign Secretary of Maldives, Abdul Ghafoor Mohamed and discussed ways and means to enhance bilateral relations, focused on economic cooperation, particularly in areas of public and private partnership, involving the governments and private companies of Sri Lanka and Maldives. They also agreed to expedite the finalisation of the Agreements/MoUs on the Avoidance of Double Taxation, Promotion and Reciprocal Protection of Investments and Cooperation and Mutual Assistance on Customs Matters between Sri Lanka and Maldives.

The High Commissioner Sadiq is the most senior officer in the Sri Lanka Foreign Service and possesses over 35 years of public and private sector experience at executive level, initially as a bank executive in the private sector for 2 ½ years, followed by over 33 years in the Sri Lanka Foreign Service with multi-disciplinary experience, gained across Europe, South America, Middle East and South Asia.

High Commissioner Sadiq had his primary and secondary education at Royal College, Colombo and read for a Bachelor of Science degree at the University of Colombo.He also holds a Master in Public Management (MPM)degree from Harvard University and the National University of Singapore, having been awarded the Lee KuanYew Fellowship to pursue his studies at these two prestigious universities.He also possesses professional accountancy and banking qualifications. (Colombo Gazette)