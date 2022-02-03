Former Sri Lanka Air Force Commander assumes duties as High Commissioner in Malaysia

Former Sri Lanka Air Force Commander, Air Chief Marshal Sumangala Dias, assumed duties as Sri Lanka’s High Commissioner in Malaysia.

He assumed duties at the Sri Lanka High Commission in Kuala Lumpur, the Foreign Ministry said today.

According to the Foreign Ministry, the assumption of duties was marked by a simple yet elegant ceremony organized by the staff of the High Commission. Following religious observances, the High Commissioner- designate assumed duties while Chief Prelates of the two main Sri Lankan Buddhist temples in Kuala Lumpur chanted Pirith in the background,.

Keeping up with the Sri Lankan traditions, ‘ Kiri ithiraweema ‘ was held , followed by the lighting of the traditional oil lamp and sharing of “ Milk-rice’ and other Sri Lankan delicacies with the staff of the Mission.

Addressing the staff of the Mission, the High Commissioner-designate, extended his gratitude to the President, Prime Minister, Foreign Minister and the Foreign Secretary for the mandate given to him to represent Sri Lanka’s interests in Malaysia.

Recalling the long-standing friendly relations between the two countries, the High Commissioner designate outlined his priorities and expectations and the need to enhance economic, political and people to people contacts between Sri Lanka and Malaysia.

He specially stressed upon the duty of the High Commission to strive to find new and innovative ways to attract investments, enhance bilateral trade relations and promote Sri Lanka as a tourist destination, in order to assist Sri Lanka to overcome the challenges that the country is currently facing.

High Commissioner-designate Air Chief Marshal Sumangala Dias was the 17th Commander of the Sri Lanka Air Force. (Colombo Gazette)