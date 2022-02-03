EGUARDIAN appointed as Commvault’s Distributor for Sri Lanka and Maldives

EGUARDIAN, a leading Value-Added Distributor and a technology enabler in the Asia Pacific (APAC) region, has been appointed as the Distributor for Commvault, a recognized global enterprise software leader in the management of data across cloud and on-premises environments, for Sri Lanka and Maldives, adding yet another leading and innovative technology brand to the company’s expanding portfolio.

Commvault’s unified Intelligent Data Services Platform is designed to meet organizations’ growing demand to intelligently manage their most critical asset – their data. The platform provides comprehensive, end-to-end data management, protection, storage and workload support regardless of where the data resides.

Mafaz Fahrid, CEO of EGUARDIAN stated, “We are delighted to partner with Commvault to deliver industry-leading technology to our customers to help them face digital transformation head-on with solutions that protect data anywhere, whether in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid model. As organizations continue to move along their digital transformation and cloud journeys, Commvault’s backup and recovery solutions are exactly what the enterprises’ need to ensure their data is protected and recoverable wherever it lives.”

EGUARDIAN has evolved as one of the key Value-Added Distributor and technology enablers in the APAC region that specializes in providing innovative technology products and services for Cyber Security, Data Centre Networking and Digital Transformation. The company has also been hailed as a dynamic Value-Added Distributor in Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and the Maldives while consistently growing its footprint in the Asian Region.

“We are pleased to partner with EGUARDIAN to bring Commvault’s breadth of intelligent data services to Sri Lanka and Maldives, enabling enterprises not only to protect their data, but to also help them simplify recovery readiness, manage data sprawl and accelerate the transformation to the cloud,” stated Prasanna Ashok Ranade, Enterprise Sales Director, South India & Sri Lanka of Commvault. “Distribution partners are pivotal in Commvault’s strategic move as we strengthen our partner ecosystem and expand our customer base. This new partnership will reinforce Commvault’s presence in Sri Lanka and Maldives leveraging EGUARDIAN’s trusted network locally to best serve the reseller community as a one-stop end-to-end point focus on maximizing the simplicity of engagement, technical solution excellence and business value to our customers.” added Ranade.