Cabraal plays down Basil’s comments on IMF talks

Central Bank Governor Ajith Nivard Cabraal has played down comments made by Finance Minister Basil Rajapaksa on Sri Lanka having talks with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Basil Rajapaksa had said yesterday that the Sri Lanka Government has sough the assistance of the IMF to deal with the economic crisis.

Rajapaksa said that an IMF delegation is expected to arrive in Sri Lanka for talks.

Cabraal tweeted today saying that Minister Basil Rajapaksa’s comment that Sri Lanka has requested the IMF to provide expert advice on the economic situation is about a routine Technical Assistance Program on Macro-Fiscal capacity building for the Finance Ministry’s new Macro-Fiscal Unit and nothing else.

The Government had earlier said it is unlikely to seek a bailout from the IMF.

However, later Rajapaksa said Sri Lanka was considering discussing a deal with the IMF.

Rajapaksa had said that the Government would think about a programme with the IMF. (Colombo Gazette)