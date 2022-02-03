Arundika Fernando resigns as State Minister

State Minister Arundika Fernando has resigned from his post following the arrest of his son over an assault on students of the Kelaniya University’s Faculty of Medicine in Ragama.

The State Minister said that he had decided to resign to ensure a fair investigation is conducted into the incident.

He said that he will not hold the State Minister portfolio until the investigations conclude.

Avinda Randila Jehan Fernando surrendered to the Ragama Police last night and was produced before a Magistrate today.

The Magistrate ordered that he and six others accused of being involved in the incident, be remanded till 7th February.

A vehicle used during the incident was also seized by the Police.

A group of people had forced their way into the Kelaniya University’s Faculty of Medicine in Ragama and assaulted several students.

At least three students who sustained injuries in the incident were admitted to hospital for treatment.

Minister of Public Security Sarath Weerasekara had directed the Police to conduct a thorough investigation into the attack. (Colombo Gazette)