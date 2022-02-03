Archbishop of Colombo to boycott Independence Day celebrations

The Archbishop of Colombo, His Eminence Cardinal Malcolm Ranjith has decided to boycott the 74th Independence Day celebrations.

The celebrations will take place at Independence Square tomorrow (4th February) with the participation of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

Rev. Father Cyril Gamini Fernando said that every year Cardinal Malcolm Ranjith had led a mass at All Saints’ Church in Borella to mark Independence Day.

However, this year Cardinal Malcolm Ranjith has decided not to hold the service.

Rev. Father Cyril Gamini Fernando said that Cardinal Malcolm Ranjith will also not attend the State ceremony to mark the 74th Independence Day.

However, all Catholic churches will hold the usual Independence Day service.

Cardinal Malcolm Ranjith has raised concerns over the ongoing investigations into the discovery of a grenade at All Saints’ Church in Borella.

He has also been critical about the investigations into the Easter Sunday attacks. (Colombo Gazette)