Sri Lanka denies claims on purchasing weapons from North Korea

Sri Lanka has denied claims it purchased weapons from North Korea using black market Dollars.

The attention of the Foreign Ministry has been drawn to a news item appearing on a website titled “We purchased weapons from North Korea using Black Market Dollars’ – Minister Basil R” dated 31 January 2022.

The Foreign Ministry said that Foreign Minister Prof. G. L. Peiris had spoken in this regard with his Cabinet colleague, Finance Minister Basil Rajapaksa who has categorically denied the comments attributed to him in the said news item. (Colombo Gazette)

