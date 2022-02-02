SLT-MOBITEL Unveils new Customer Service Center at Rotunda Towers

Reaffirming its commitment to providing superior customer services, SLT-MOBITEL, the National ICT Solutions Provider, ceremoniously unveiled the first drive-through Customer Service Center at Rotunda Towers on 01st February 2022.

Located at Rotunda Towers, 109 Galle Rd, Colombo 3, the uniquely designed facility was inaugurated by the SLT Group Chairman, Rohan Fernando along with SLT Group Chief Executive Officer, Lalith Seneviratne, SLT Chief Executive Officer, Janaka Abeysinghe, Chief Executive Officer of Mobitel (Pvt) Ltd, Chandika Vitharena, SLT Chief Marketing Officer, Prabhath Dahanayake, Chief Marketing Officer of Mobitel (Pvt) Ltd. Shashika Senarath and Senior Management of SLT-MOBITEL.

The establishment of the new branch is part of SLT-MOBITEL’s broader plan to enhance its presence across Sri Lanka, to provide easy access to Fixed, Mobile, and PEO TV services. Interactive and revolutionary, the new branch features the latest in digital technology, offering a one-stop-shop for SLT-MOBITEL customers to fulfill their connectivity needs in a hassle-free manner.

Novel features of the new branch include a drive-through facility catering to on-the-go customers who simply need to enter the drive-through lane and have an agent attend to their requirements. Designed to increase customer satisfaction and convenience, the new center also offers web portal support on Sundays and holidays where customers can visit the branch and enter their requirements in the web portal, with requests fulfilled on the next working day, including new connectivity delivery to their doorstep.

With a dynamic customer care team available at the branch to fulfil the diverse needs of customers, SLT- MOBITEL continues to lead the Fixed and Mobile telecommunication landscape with the latest technology, ensuring unmatched user experience through consistent delivery of services to all Sri Lankans.