Schools to close on 07 February for A/L exams for one month

Government schools and private schools approved by the State will close on 07th February for the G.C.E. Advanced Level examinations, for one month.

The Advanced Level exam is scheduled to be held from 07 February to 05 March.

Accordingly, schools will reopen on 07 March, the Education Ministry said.

The Education Ministry has already banned tuition classes, seminars, workshops and lectures related to the Advanced Level examination.

Government schools had closed only for a brief period in December as they could not complete the syllabus owing to Covid. (Colombo Gazette)