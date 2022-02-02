Samsung Big TVs: What Makes Them More Than Just Televisions?

Whether it is a nice movie night with family or an exciting gaming match that gives you an adrenaline rush after a long day at work — Samsung’s range of Big TVs make all your viewing experiences even better.

Comprising of 55-inch and above QLED 8K TVs, QLED TVs and UHD TVs, these TVs are not just perfect entertainment companions that give you an unparalleled viewing experience, but they are also stylish statement pieces for your home. This makes Samsung’s Big TVs more than just televisions.

QLED 8K TV

Call them game-changers of the television world, QLED 8K TVs come with amazing features such as Infinity Screen, Adaptive Picture, Active Voice Amplifier, Q-Symphony and Object Tracking Sound+. Besides, the TV comes with Real 8K Resolution, 8K AI Upscaling, Quantum Processor 8K, and Quantum HDR that creates a stunning 8K experience. Samsung 8K QLED TVs also come with 33 million pixels that provide a sharper resolution, allowing consumers to immerse themselves into the display.

Compared with the previous QLED 8K model, the Infinity Screen has an immediately obvious lower bezel count.

Samsung QLED TV

Powered by Quantum Dot technology, Samsung QLED TV delivers brighter and deeper colors that deliver an immersive viewing experience. The QLED TV also features Object Tracking Sound (OTS) and Active Voice Amplifier (AVA) that enhances the sound quality delivering a cinematic experience when you watch your favorite show. Besides being a television marvel, the QLED TVs are also aesthetically designed to blend in seamlessly with home interiors with the Ambient Mode feature.

Crystal 4K UHD Televisions

Armed with Crystal Technology, Samsung’s 4K UHD TVs offer superior colors and contrast levels. The televisions boast of a slew of features such as Crystal 4K Display, Multi View, Adaptive Sound, Tap View, Screen Mirroring, Lag Free Gaming, that deliver enhanced picture quality and superior content consumption capabilities. The TVs also provide the users with enhanced voice control with the new Bixby and Alexa feature on One Remote Control that allows seamless connections to all connected devices without additional connectors or complicated setups.

With such innovative home appliances, Samsung aims to be at the forefront of your go-to interior supplier. A trusted and widely acclaimed brand, consumers can never go wrong with Samsung. As people rely on connectivity more than ever before, they expect their appliances to also utilize connectivity for a smarter and more efficient home lifestyle. To meet this need, Samsung uses AI and SmartThings to provide effortless home management solutions that save time while boosting efficiency.

Samsung Consumer Electronics also stood firm during the unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic and retained its No.1 spot in the global TV market for its 15th consecutive year according to the Omdia market research firm.

Samsung TV range starts at a price point of Rs.51, 999 and is available for purchase at Samsung’s authorized partners Softlogic, Singer, Singhagiri, Damro and Samsung e-Store. Customer could also get interest free instalment plans on leading credit cards up to 60 months and avail attractive offers such as free Samsung Sound bars on select TVs.