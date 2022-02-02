Operations at Kelanitissa Power Plant come to a halt

Operations at the Kelanitissa Power Plant have come to a halt owing to a shortage of fuel.

As a result electricity is not being supplied to the national grid from the power plant.

Energy Minister Udaya Gammanpila had earlier assured the continuous supply of fuel to the Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB) for a week.

The Chairman of the Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka (PUCSL) Janaka Ratnayake confirmed that the Minister had given the assurance.

As a result the authorities were not expecting scheduled power cuts during this period. (Colombo Gazette)