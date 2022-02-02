No meat or liquor on Independence Day

The sale of meat and liquor has been banned on Independence Day, 4th February, the Government said today.

The Ministry of Home Affairs announced that slaughter houses have been ordered to be closed on 4th February.

The sale of meat has also been banned on 4th February to mark Independence Day.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Home Affairs said that the sale of liquor has also been banned on 4th February.

Accordingly, wine stores, bars and pubs have been ordered to be closed on Independence Day. (Colombo Gazette)