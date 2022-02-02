LIMRA Holdings appoints Keerthi Pathiraja as a Non-Executive Director

LIMRA Holdings Limited, a leading Sri Lankan Company that has entered multiple international markets, has appointed Mr. Keerthi Pathiraja to the Company’s Board of Directors as a Non-Executive Director with effect from 01 January 2022.

Keerthi Pathiraja is an Attorney-at-Law, called to the Bar in 2004. He currently serves as the Head of Legal / Company Secretary at Nestle Lanka PLC. Prior to that, he was the Head of Legal and Board Secretary at Laugfs Group of Companies. His expertise originates from the demonstrated history of working in diversified industries. He is highly-skilled in Litigation, Alternate Dispute Resolution, Advocacy through industry associations, Negotiations, Mergers & Acquisitions (M&A), Corporate Governance, Corporate and Capital Market Laws, as well as Food and Consumer Laws. Pathiraja is a strong business development professional with a Master of Laws (LL.M.) focused in International Business Law from Cardiff Metropolitan University and holds a Master’s Degree in Business Administration (MBA) from the University of West London.

Nabhan Akeel – Chairman/Group CEO of LIMRA Holdings Limited stated, “As the Non-Executive Director to the Board of LIMRA Holdings Limited, Mr. Keerthi Pathiraja brings with him a wealth of legal experience having worked in diversified industries. Using his proven expertise, he would advise and direct the Group on all business aspects with a specialization towards Legal, Corporate Governance, Compliance and many other related areas as a part of the future expansions. Keerthi’s expertise will definitely contribute towards Company’s growth and value creation both in its local and international operations which it has embarked upon.

LIMRA Holdings is a medium-sized diversified conglomerate in operation for the past 25 years. It was established as an IT business which is now successfully diversified into a Group with 12 subsidiaries in four sectors managing across six clusters. Some of the prominent leading cluster companies are EGUARDIAN Lanka, DCS International, and Kiddies & Toys International. LIMRA is present internationally through strategic joint ventures in the SAARC, Middle East and South East Asia such as India, Bangladesh, Oman and Singapore. LIMRA, through its subsidiaries, also manages and distributes over 25 top global brands and has seven of its own brands in their portfolio.