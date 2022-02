The Sri Lanka Government has sough the assistance of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to deal with the economic crisis.

Finance Minister Basil Rajapaksa said that an IMF delegation is expected to arrive in Sri Lanka for talks.

The Government had earlier said it is unlikely to seek a bailout from the IMF.

However, later Rajapaksa said Sri Lanka was considering discussing a deal with the IMF.

Rajapaksa had said that the Government would think about a programme with the IMF. (Colombo Gazette)