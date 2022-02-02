Dr. Nathalie de Dieuleveult appointed as Managing Director of B. Braun Sri Lanka and Maldives

B. Braun Lanka, a German multinational and one of the world’s largest medical and pharmaceutical device companies, announced the appointment of French National, and long-term B Braun member – Dr. Nathalie de Dieuleveult as Managing Director for B Braun in Sri Lanka and Maldives. The newly appointed business leader is spearheading the evolution and progression of B Braun’s brand in Sri Lanka as well as in emerging markets such as Myanmar, Cambodia, Nepal, Bangladesh and Afghanistan.

Dr. de Dieuleveult brings more than 25 years of strategic advisory, business development success and experience in innovation to the table. Her extensive experience working in global markets, coupled with her in-depth knowledge of not only the medical field but also of the global B Braun brand and capabilities makes her a force to reckon with.

Speaking with the newly appointed Managing Director, B Braun Sri Lanka and Maldives – Dr. Nathalie de Dieuleveult stated: “I am pleased and honoured to be appointed as Managing Director for B Braun Sri Lanka and Maldives and look forward to growing with them. B Braun hopes to share global knowledge and technology to further support its long-standing vision to protect and improve the health of people around the world”

Dr. de Dieuleveult comes to Sri Lanka after serving as Global Marketing & Sales Director – Ostomy & Urinary Care – B Braun Medical, as well as Vice-President Global Marketing & Sales – B Braun Medical, and Board member of B. Braun France, as well as Regional Head Asia Pacific – B Braun Medical Industries, Malaysia. She began her career at Smith+ Nephew, France, and holds a PhD in Polymer Chemistry from the University of Le Maine, an MBA from IFG Nantes, a CESA BU Management from HEC and has received her M&A certificate from INSEAD.