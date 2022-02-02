Avtra triumphs with hat-trick of awards at the National ICT Awards 2021

Recognizing its product leadership in a highly competitive global landscape, Avtra, one of the world’s leading providers in technology solutions for the aviation and tourism sectors, emerged victorious at the National ICT Awards 2021 held recently, taking home two Silver Awards, in addition to also being named Winner under Consumer segment in the Media, Tourism and Retail category at the APICTA Awards 2020-2021.

Organized annually by the Sri Lankan section of the BCS – The Chartered Institute for IT, the event was held at the BMICH on 21st January this time around, showcasing and awarding some of the most innovative ICT products by the impeccable talent and capabilities the country holds.

Avtra’s Skaii Passenger Service System was acknowledged with the Silver Award for Consumer in the Tourism & Hospitality category. Furthermore, its industry-leading Weight and Balance module also received another Silver Award for Industrial in the Transport category. Both of these awards were the highest in its respective categories with no recipients for the Gold Award.

Nasly Yoosuf, Co-Founder and CTO of Avtra, said, “These awards are a tribute to our groundbreaking thinking and innovation by the talented and committed Avtra team in an environment that is highly challenging and evolving with various factors at play. We firmly believe in the unwavering potential our country’s talent possesses in the technology and aviation domain among others, and we make it our ambition to elevate this in the international arena”.

“We are also ambitiously expanding our talent in software development, business intelligence, artificial intelligence, and application support to envisage, develop and support cutting-edge platforms and solutions with the aim of powering airlines and travel companies globally”, Mr Yoosuf added.

The new-generation Avtra Skaii Passenger Service System provides airlines a seamless reservation experience, enabling them to instantly create a platform to sell tickets through Avtra’s back-office portal integrated with various distribution channels.

Since its inception, Avtra continues to foster lasting relationships with its partners and customers, offering end-to-end purpose-built IT solutions for airlines, airports, and travel companies to complement with their business and operational needs, backed by the talented and diverse team of innovators, engineers, programmers, and professionals from the state-of-the-art research and development center based in Sri Lanka and the sales and marketing teams based out of the UAE and Cyprus. Its ability to deliver superior quality, functionality, and uniqueness has enabled Avtra to earn a distinctive reputation in the aviation and travel industry.