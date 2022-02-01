Rootcode Studio launched to make Sri Lanka a great design destination

Sri Lanka is an emerging destination for its world-class software and engineering capabilities but complementing this has been its hidden knack for design, and in bringing this talent to a global stage Rootcode Labs, a leading software product engineering company recently launched its newest subsidiary, Rootcode Studio.

The launch was held on 29th January at the Mont Blanc Ballroom, Movenpick Hotel with the participation of some of renowned icons leading the country’s technology landscape.

As one of Sri Lanka’s first premium design studios, Rootcode Studio is on quest to help businesses realize the power of great design in transforming their brands and ideas. Rootcode has helped many businesses with mobile and web applications, AI solutions, scalable Minimum Viable Products (MVPs), designing products and prototyping, and auditing quality of software.

Its diverse team of UI/UX designers, product designers, design consultants, strategists and creatives will take on every project by challenging conventional thinking in terms of strategy and execution to ensure the ideal product that exceeds all possible expectations.

Its services will include UI/UX Design that are bespoke, user-centric experience-based, customized on the brand style of the client, UX Audit to evaluate and upgrade existing products through its immense expertise in this area, UX Research which involves systematic and scientific study methods in recognizing the mindsets and pain points of the product’s end-users.

The Rootcode Studio Design Process (3i’s) firstly involves Immerse; to gain an effectual end-user perspective with the outcome being an immersion map that includes user expectations, mentality and research results, secondly Ideate; taking a direction and onboarding the team to further explore and clarify pain points, and thirdly; Innovate; to provide a range of solutions from multiple perspectives including user research carried out through prototype testing and upon identifying the ideal design, to provide an optimum UX.

Rootcode Studio will also provide its clients with end-to-end UX Consulting enabling them to make UX decisions that drive impactful results, Design Thinking Workshops to educate client teams and groups on UI/UX designs through knowledge transfer and sharing strategies, MVPs that are ideal for startup enterprises, and developing comprehensible, reusable Design Systems utilized to maintain brand consistency across the board.

Earlier last year, Rootcode launched Rootcode AI with the view of providing game changing Artificial Intelligence (AI) solutions to empower businesses that are challenged with some of the most complex problems, backed by its vast experience in architecting and productionizing, research and industry-grade applications and strategies, to include computer vision, natural language processing, business process optimization, anomaly detection, intelligent data process, and analytics and complex document processing, and text mining using state-of-the-art technologies and practices.

Within a short span of time, Rootcode has experienced significant growth over the years. Headquartered in Sri Lanka with corporate offices in Estonia and San Francisco, USA, the software product engineering company caters primarily to markets across Europe, USA, & Asia. Rootcode’s clientele includes from publicly listed Enterprises in the New York Stock Exchange to startups, generating over USD240 million through the software it built.