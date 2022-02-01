Power interruption reported in multiple areas

An interruption to the electricity supply was reported in multiple areas this afternoon.

The interruption came after officials assured there will not be a scheduled power cut today.

Earlier today the third generator at the Norochcholai coal power plant malfunctioned again depriving the national grid 270 MW of power.

The third generator resumed operations just yesterday, following a breakdown experienced in December.

The Norochcholai coal power plant has been facing frequent breakdowns since it was commissioned by then President Mahinda Rajapaksa in 2011.

However, Energy Minister Udaya Gammanpila recently refused to admit that the Norochcholai coal power plant was a failed project.

He insisted that no one could have expected Sri Lanka not to have power cuts because of the construction of the Norochcholai coal power plant.

“As Buddhists we believe everything is impermanent and that is the case with the Norochcholai power plant as well,” he said.

The Minister said that there will be breakdowns and maintenance issues and in such situations the power plant will not be fully operational. (Colombo Gazette)