Navy detains 21 Indian fishermen following mid-sea confrontation

The Sri Lanka Navy detained 21 Indian fishermen following a mid-sea confrontation during which a Nay Fast Attack Craft was also damaged.

The Sri Lanka Navy said that during a special operation conducted by the Sri Lanka Navy and Coast Guard, two Indian trawlers with 21 Indian fishermen were detained for poaching in Sri Lankan territorial waters, off the Kovilan and Point Pedro Lighthouse, Jaffna last night.

This special operation was conducted by Fast Attack Craft of the 04th Fast Attack Flotilla in the Northern Naval Command, another Fast Patrol Boat of the Sri Lanka Coast Guard and the Navy’s Special Boat Squadron.

The operation led to the apprehension of two Indian trawlers with 21 Indian fishermen.

“As the Indian trawlers were attempting to evade naval units with their aggressive manoeuvres, they also caused damage to the SLN Fast Attack Craft,” the Navy media unit said.

The Navy said it also seized several bottom trawling equipment and fish caught by the Indians. (Colombo Gazette)