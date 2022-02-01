Basil Rajapaksa acquitted from 2015 ‘Lith’ case

Finance Minister Basil Rajapaksa and former Director-General of the Divi Neguma Department Kithsiri Ranawaka has been acquitted from the 2015 almanacs ‘Lith’ distribution case.

Colombo High Court Judge Damith Thotawatta acquitted Basil Rajapaksa and Kithsiri Ranawaka from the case.

The case was taken up before the Colombo High Court today.

Rajapaksa and Ranawaka were accused of misappropriating funds from the Divi Neguma Department to the tune of Rs. 29.4 million.

They were accused of printing 5 million almanacs with the image of former President Mahinda Rajapaksa to be used as election propaganda during the 2015 presidential polls. (Colombo Gazette)