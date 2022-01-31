The Museum of Modern and Contemporary Art Sri Lanka announces its second exhibition titled ‘Encounters’

The Museum of Modern and Contemporary Art Sri Lanka (MMCA Sri Lanka) announces the launch date of its second exhibition titled ‘Encounters’.

The exhibition will be open from 11 February to 28 August 2022, and will be presented at the museum’s new venue at Crescat Boulevard. ‘Encounters’ will be structured as a sequence of changing displays bringing together six ‘encounters’ between works of art created between the 1950s and the present by various artists such as George Keyt, Pradeep Thalawatta, Nelun Harasgama, Senaka Senanayake, Abdul Halik Azeez, and Janani Cooray.

The artworks and ephemera that will be showcased as part of ‘Encounters’ revolve around, and respond to, specially chosen paintings drawn from the John Keells and George Keyt Foundation Collections. ‘Encounters’ provides the public with a rare opportunity to view several artworks from two of the country’s most important collections of art.

Sharmini Pereira, Chief Curator, MMCA Sri Lanka, said, “we are excited to announce the launch of our second exhibition. The past two years have not been ideal for exhibition programming around the world, with the unexpected travel restrictions and lockdowns. So, we are really pleased that we can begin this year with a newly curated exhibition which includes 46 artworks by approximately 18 artists along with historically important magazines and photographs. The exhibition has been curated as a series of changing six displays, where five displays are on view for approximately two months and one display will remain on view for the entire six months. We encourage visitors to return to the exhibition for each display changeover as each ‘encounter’ will be different to the previous one.”

During the duration of ‘Encounters’, the MMCA Sri Lanka will be open from Tuesdays to Sundays from 10am to 6pm. Entrance to the museum and participation at all events in its public programme will be free-of-charge. For visitors who cannot easily visit during daytime opening hours, the museum will be open until 8pm on Fridays. The museum is easily accessible by public and private transport at its new venue with ample parking available.

‘Encounters’ is generously supported by the European Union, Foundation for Arts Initiatives, John Keells Foundation, and Asian Hotels and Properties PLC.

The Museum of Modern and Contemporary Art Sri Lanka is a cultural initiative focused on building a museum of modern and contemporary art for the country and fostering learning and engagement for as wide a public as possible. Alongside its curated exhibitions and education programmes, the museum is the first publicly accessible trilingual venue of its kind in Sri Lanka. For more information, visit www.mmca-srilanka.org or follow them on Facebook www.facebook.com/mmcasrilanka and Instagram https://www.instagram.com/mmcasrilanka/ for updates.