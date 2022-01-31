Sumanthiran raises key issues at Jaffna breakfast meeting

Tamil National Alliance (TNA) parliamentarian M.A Sumanthiran raised key issues when he met two top Ministers at a breakfast meeting in Jaffna yesterday (Sunday).

Sumanthiran had breakfast with Foreign Minister, Professor G.L Peiris and Justice Minister Ali Sabry.

Northern Province Governor Jeevan Thiagarajah and Ceylon Workers Congress Vice President Senthil Thondaman also attended the meeting.

Sumanthiran told reporters later that he raised objections to the proposed amendments to the Prevention of Terrorism Act (PTA).

He said that he informed the Foreign Minister that the proposed amendments had nothing new.

Sumanthiran also questioned the delay by President Gotabaya Rajapaksa to meet the TNA.

The President had said last year that he wants to meet the TNA to discuss issues in the North.

Professor G.L Peiris has informed Sumanthiran that the President is still keen to meet the TNA. (Colombo Gazette)