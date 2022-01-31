Sri Lanka cricketer and team trainer infected

Sri Lanka cricketer Nuwan Thushara and team trainer Dilshan Fonseka have tested positive for the coronavirus.

Thushara was included in the 20 member Sri Lanka squad to tour Australia.

Both were found to be positive during a routine PCR test conducted among the squad and the support staff, who are currently remaining in a Bio-Secure Bubble ahead of the team’s departure to Australia.

Both of them are currently undergoing Covid-19 protocols and will rejoin the squad on the 10th of February, upon completion of the protocols.

The Sri Lanka team will leave for Australia on the 3rd of February 2022. (Colombo Gazette)