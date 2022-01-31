PDM chief Fazl terms PTI ‘party of thieves’, says no one can match Imran Khan in corruption

Islamabad [Pakistan], January 6 (ANI): The opposition alliance Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Wednesday termed Imran Khan’s party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) a “party of thieves” and said that all politicians’ wrongdoing combined cannot reach the level of Khan’s corruption.

Fazl made the statement after a report of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) scrutiny committee revealed that PTI has hidden foreign funding worth millions of rupees, reported Geo News.

Addressing a joint press conference along with Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) Chairman Mustafa Kamal, Fazl lashed out at PM Imran khan for “corruption and hiding foreign funding worth millions from the ECP.”

He said that PTI is a “party of thieves” and it was the only party that introduced the culture of hurling abuses in politics.

The PDM chief further said that speculations are circulating about legislation of local bodies elections, but the country not only needs to run according to the Constitution but decisions throughout the four provinces should also be made accordingly, reported Geo News.

He said that the scrutiny committee report on foreign funding has revealed everything about the ruling PTI, therefore, “whatever I had already predicted about Imran Khan is turning out to be true.”

Fazl said that while PM Imran always talked about ideal situations, “his practical life was against his own ideal words,” reported Geo News. (ANI)