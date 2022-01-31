North Korea releases space photos taken from missile

Pyongyang has conducted a record number of seven missile launches in the past month alone – an intense flurry of activity that has been strongly condemned by the US, South Korea, Japan, and other nations.

The UN prohibits North Korea from ballistic and nuclear weapons tests, and has imposed strict sanctions. But the East Asian state regularly defies the ban.

Leader Kim Jong-un recently defended the need to build up an “invincible military”, and in 2019 he said North Korea was no longer bound by an earlier self-imposed moratorium on testing nuclear weapons and its longest range intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs).