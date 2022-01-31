Daily Covid cases in Sri Lanka surpasses 1000 for second day

The number of people infected with the coronavirus in Sri Lanka crossed the 1000 mark for a second straight day today.

The Ministry of Health said that 1,082 people tested positive for the virus today.

This includes six people who arrived in Sri Lanka from overseas.

Yesterday (Sunday) 1,056 people tested positive for the virus.

This was the first time in a number of months that the number of people infected with Covid crossed the 1000 mark.

Sri Lanka is seeing a spike in the number of people infected with the spread of the Omicron variant. (Colombo Gazette)