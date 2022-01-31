China assures Sri Lanka firm support in fight against pandemic

China has assured Sri Lanka firm support in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

Li Zhanshu, Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress of China gave the assurance in a message to Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena.

“Learning about your infection with COVID-19, I would like to extend my sincere sympathy to you and wish you a speedy recovery. After the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, China and Sri Lanka have been helping each other and overcoming difficulties together, and the traditional friendship is further deepened,” he said.

Li Zhanshu said that China will continue to firmly support Sri Lanka in its fight against the pandemic.

The Chinese official said he looks forward to working the Sri Lankan Speaker to enhance the friendly exchanges between the legislatures of the two countries, and to promote the continuous development of the strategic cooperative partnership between China and Sri Lanka, feathering sincere mutual assistance and enduring friendship. (Colombo Gazette)