Providore enhances online shopping experience with ‘Providore.shop’ app

Providore, the online grocery store co-founded by Sri Lankan cricketing legends Kumar Sangakkara and Mahela Jayawardene, has now made its online shopping experience even simpler and faster thanks to the Providore.shop App.

The Providore.shop App provides a simple, user-friendly look and feel, which makes it more visually intuitive and pleasing for users to browse through and select items of their choice without a hassle. The app provides a wide range of useful features including real-time stock visibility, order scheduling up to four weeks in advance, express two-hour deliveries and multiple payment options.

Providore was introduced as a customer-focused start-up venture to deliver unparalleled quality and service for online grocery shoppers in Sri Lanka. Customers are presented with over 1,600 items to choose from and these include everything from daily essentials and groceries to personal care, household equipment, bakery products, health and wellness products, pet food and accessories, along with premium quality products including cheeses, meats and artisanal ice creams and desserts. Providore ensures food safety and hygiene on all products and guarantees 100% quality, service and on-time delivery.

Providore also provides a host of value added services such as cleaning and packaging fresh produce, Payment on Delivery, Concierge Service and the My Shopping List 10-minute shop. Features such as the ‘My Shopping List’, easily spotted with an icon of a shopping cart and a menu, allows users to include regular items that they purchase and has been designed to make order placements faster. Here, they can add these items or include how many of these items are required and then simply checkout. The ‘New In’ feature includes newly onboarded products. In addition, customers also have the option of selecting gifts for loved ones from a selection of cakes, flowers and other items.

In order to make shopping a more holistic experience, Providore also includes pet food and accessories including artisanal products such as cat and dog cookies, pet ice cream, handmade soaps and many more. Providore has also partnered with MyMed to provide Health & Wellness products for the whole family. Apart from that, users could also add items onto the Wish List and also make charitable donations while Flash Deals too are available on selected products.

Providore also provides a platform for artisans and small batch manufacturers to sell their products thereby supporting local communities. As a company that strongly believes in its duty to protect the environment, Providore continues to place great emphasis on sustainability and has a zero-waste policy. The Providore.shop App is now available for downloading on Apple and Google Play Store.