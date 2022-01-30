Nations Trust Bank Partners Sri Lanka Insurance Corporation to Offer Unique Banking Solutions

Nations Trust Bank recently collaborated with Sri Lanka Insurance Corporation (SLIC) to provide a comprehensive Cash Management and Collection solution with the installation of a ‘Smart ATM’ at the Sri Lanka Insurance Corporation Head Office premises. The comprehensive integration of systems provides features such as real-time account number validation, bill presentation and detailed receipt issuance to payees via Nations Trust Bank’s CRM network island wide.

As a bank pioneering in customer centric banking solutions, Nations Trust Bank has also featured a range of banking facilities on this one-of-a-kind CRM machine, including payments for utilities such as water, electricity and phone bills, card payments and even transportation solutions. The CRM prioritises the requirements of SLIC customers, including bringing payment options to the front screen and also allows customers to request for cheque books and bank statements, taking away the hassle of lining up in crowded queues and encouraging safer banking practices.

Commenting on the Bank’s efforts to cater to the diverse banking needs of customers was Senal Seneviratne, Executive Vice President – Corporate Banking at Nations Trust Bank. “We’re excited to have SLIC, Sri Lanka’s largest insurance provider, on board with us to offer our customers an exceptional yet safe banking experience. After identifying the hassle that customers face when making insurance premium payments, especially during a period where safety measures are a top priority, we came up with this one-stop solution offered through this custom-made CRM. With the bonus features on the machine, anyone in the vicinity can also utilize the CRM to fulfil their various banking needs.”

Nations Trust Bank has distinguished itself as one of the earliest adapters of digital solutions and makes transactions convenient, without compromising the safety of everyone including partners, customers, and the general public.

“We extend best-in-class digitization for our partners and customers and the digital mechanisms put in place by Nations Trust Bank with our state-of-the-art technology has enabled this partnership with SLIC. Earlier this year, the Bank introduced revolutionary first-time-ever features in ATMs & CRMs including a feature that allows customers to choose the exact denomination of cash notes that they want their withdrawals to be in, therefore helping them avoid unnecessary contact when getting cash notes changes at retailers. The collaboration with SLIC extends this facility to a greater audience, and we are delighted to be partnering them on their digital journey.” said Randil Boteju, Senior Vice President – Consumer Sales at Nations Trust Bank speaking of the Bank’s commitment to offering convenient digital banking services.

