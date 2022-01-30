HUTCH becomes the most awarded Telecom brand at the SLIM DIGIS 2.1

HUTCH, Sri Lanka’s rapidly growing choice for mobile communication services was awarded three awards: two silvers and a bronze at the SLIM DIGIS 2.1 annual awards ceremony on 25th January, 2021 for its innovative 360-degree digital marketing campaigns positioning Hutch as a leader in digital innovations in the Telecommunication industry since its renewed focus as a cutting edge mobile broadband service provider in the country.

Commenting on the awards, Chief Executive Officer at Hutch, Thirukumar Nadarasa said, “We are honored to have won these prestigious awards at SLIM DIGIS 2.1. It is a true achievement that defined our top-quality digital campaigns that have elevated our brand and presence in Sri Lanka. These awards would not have been possible without our dedicated Hutch team and our committed partner digital agency ‘Digibrush’. I would like to congratulate them for this exceptional milestone wins.”

The awards won by Hutch came under two categories in the Telecom sector for Digital Excellence bagging Silver & Bronze wins respectively for their campaigns on the “Unlimited YouTube” product and their “100% Anytime Data” product.

Hutch also won Silver in an all industries category for “Cross Specialty Award” which is a performance marketing award. The award is judged based on how well the marketing funds have been used to generate revenue and returns on the campaign investments.

Co-Founder at Digibrush, Hisham Zulfiqar said, “We are proud of our wonderful partnership with Hutch, and the success that we celebrate with these prestigious awards is the outcome of an exciting and aspiring culture of growth, innovation, creative bravery, and a collaboration that shines very bright at Hutch.”

These awards are a testament to the focus that Hutch has on innovation in its customer communications. Throughout the pandemic, Hutch transformed most of their communications to where the customers were, and they extensively leveraged digital marketing efforts to ensure that their campaigns reached a bigger audience and continued the engagement by implementing the latest digital infrastructure, which was recognized by SLIM DIGIS 2.1. Hutch, being a performance-driven organization takes its marketing efforts with the same attitude, hence contributing to the reason to a Silver win across all industries. SLIM DIGIS 2.1 had the highest ever entries of 140+ featuring multi-national and local brands, and local and international agencies and for Hutch to achieve a Silver award across all industries is a very noteworthy feat.

SLIM DIGIS 2.1 was hosted by the Sri Lanka Institute of Marketing (SLIM), the national body for marketing in Sri Lanka is a highly acclaimed awards event that celebrates innovations in the field of digital marketing, identifies disruptive digital solutions, and empowers the marketing fraternity. SLIM DIGIS recognizes the best digital campaigns from a range of sectors such as Banking and Finance, Insurance, Telecommunications, IT, Internet, Leisure and Hospitality, Travel and Tourism, and many more.

About Hutch

Hutchison Telecommunications Lanka (Pvt) Limited is a leading 4G mobile broadband telecommunications services provider in Sri Lanka, operating under the brand name “HUTCH” since 1997. Since the acquisition of Etisalat Lanka Pvt Ltd and a major network modernization, Hutch now operates one of the largest 2G, 3G and 4G networks in the country focused on delivering the best broadband and mobile calling experience. The company’s principles are fully entrenched on offering product and service experiences that are just right for customers and embarks on a campaign theme of Hutch as the HARI Network.

HUTCH is a majority owned subsidiary of Hong Kong based multinational conglomerate CK Hutchison Holdings Limited (CK Hutchison). Operating in over 50 countries, and employing over 300,000 staff, CK Hutchison is among the largest companies listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and features in esteemed Fortune Global 500 companies.