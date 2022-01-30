Hilton Colombo celebrates World Chocolate Cake Day

Café Kai, Hilton Colombo’s pastry shop is highlighting their best-selling cakes in commemoration of World Chocolate Cake Day from the 27th January to 5th February.

The range includes the Dark Harlem Bitter Sweet, Milky Sticky Brownie, White Chocolate and Cherry Brandy Delight in addition to the highly popular Chocolate Expresso, Milk Chocolate Square, Chocolate Truffle Cake, Chocolate Rum Modern Black Forest and the Sticky Nutty.

The cakes are available for ordering online www.shop.hiltoncolombo1.com as well as at Café Kai. Free delivery is available too. For more information, call Café Kai at 2492492.