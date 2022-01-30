Five passengers arrested while attempting to smuggle foreign currency

Five passengers have been arrested while attempting to smuggle foreign currency out of Sri Lanka.

The passengers were arrested with 95,000 US dollars, 18,000 Euros, and 37,000 Saudi Arabian Riyals.

The passengers were about to board an Emirates flight to Dubai at the time of the arrest.

A Customs spokesman said that as a result of a lengthy investigation by the Sri Lanka Customs, five persons who were on their way to Dubai, were arrested for smuggling foreign currency from Sri Lanka to foreign countries.

Further investigations are underway. (Colombo Gazette)