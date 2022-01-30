EFL Global Freeport, a subsidiary of Expolanka Holdings PLC, chooses Sino Lanka Power Gen as their Solar PV partner

EFL Global Freeport (Pvt.) Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of, Expolanka Holdings PLC, has signed up with Sino Lanka Power Gen for the installation of solar PV at their facility located at the Katunayake BOI zone.

Group CEO Expolanka Holdings PLC, Hanif Yusoof remarks “Sustainability is at the very core of our business operations and this initiative reflects our ongoing commitment to green our carbon footprint while fulfilling our promise to customers to provide sustainable logistics solutions. We selected SLPG as our partner to carry out the installation of a 1.1MW solar PV facility on our EFL Freeport facility in the Katunayake BOI zone. We were especially impressed with their technical prowess especially when it came to ensuring all the required safety protocols and efforts gone to protecting our facility.”

Sino Lanka Power Gen, a renewable energy company specialising in investing and developing solar energy projects in Sri Lanka has installed to date, 10MW of rooftop projects with 12MW in the pipeline. Their focus is on utilizing the best-in-class products, following a FIDIC approach to project management. They maintain IEC standards when it comes to installation, commissioning and maintenance of their projects, whilst adopting a proprietary monitoring software to track and correct any issues in real-time – improving yields as much as 5-8% compared to a conventional system.

SLPG’s team consists of over 25 years in rooftop installation experience, including high-tension rooftop projects and Sri Lanka’s tallest solar installation. SLPG uses some of the best Tier -1 products available in the market and will be utilizing the latest panels and inverters for this project.

Director Business Development of SLPG, Dhiren Kundanmal said this about the project “We are extremely proud and honoured to be selected as a partner with Expolanka Holdings PLC to assist them in their sustainability drive. It’s another great addition in our long line of prestigious corporates that have selected SLPG to be their partner of choice. We are focused on assisting these corporates on their mission to reducing greenhouse gases and to help Sri Lanka to reduce its dependency on importation of fossil fuels such as coal and diesel, especially during our current dollar crisis.”