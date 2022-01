Covid has claimed the lives of another 20 people in Sri Lanka, the Ministry of Health said today.

The Ministry of Health said that the 20 victims had died yesterday (Saturday) and their deaths were confirmed today as being caused by Covid.

The latest victims include 13 males and 7 females.

Among them are 12 people aged 60 and above, 05 between the ages of 30 and 59 and 3 people below the age of 30. (Colombo Gazette)