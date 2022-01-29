Speaker Mahinda Yapa tests positive for Covid

Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena has tested positive for the coronavirus.

The Speaker was found to be infected following a Rapid Antigen Test.

It was reported that a number of employees at his official residence have also tested positive.

The Speaker is the latest among several parliamentarians who tested positive for the virus over the past couple of weeks.

The spread of the Omicron variant in Sri Lanka has resulted in the number of people infected increasing rapidly.

Over 95% of Covid cases in Sri Lanka have been confirmed as being the Omicron variant.

Director of the Health Promotion Bureau, Dr. Ranjith Batuwanthudawa said that lab tests have confirmed the Omicron variant is spreading in Sri Lanka.

He also said that there is a rapid rise in the number of Covid cases in Sri Lanka with the daily numbers exceeding 900. (Colombo Gazette)