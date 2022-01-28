Win a TAG Heuer Watch from Colombo Jewellery Stores by Pumping Fuel with Nations Trust Bank American Express

Continuing the drift of rewarding its loyal Card Members in light of the new year, the latest Nations Trust Bank American Express ‘Pump Fuel & Win’Campaign will give away a TAG Heuer Watch from Colombo Jewellery Stores.

The ‘Pump Fuel & Win’ campaign invites Card Members to enter the giveaway by pumping fuel for LKR 2,500 or more at any fuel station island wide using their Nations Trust Bank American Express card. Card members will also be able to enter the draw multiple times for every additional LKR 2,500 spent on fuel during the promotional period, which will run from 1st January until 30th April 2022.

Commenting on the new campaign, Head of Cards at Nations Trust Bank, Niluka Gunatilake said, “The ‘Pump Fuel &Win’ giveaway is a continuous campaign through which we offer our loyal Card Members with a chance to be rewarded even for simple, everyday tasks like pumping fuel. We are extremely pleased that Colombo Jewellery Stores and TAG Heuer – a coveted luxury wristwatch brand which perfectly complements the sophisticated lifestyle of our Card Members – has collaborated with us to present the first ‘Pump Fuel & Win’ campaign for 2022. We invite all our Card Members to make use of this amazing opportunity to win a piece of luxury and kick off the new year in style.”

TAG Heuer was established in 1860 by Edouard Heuer in Switzerland’s Jura mountains and is regarded as a brand that focuses on their creation of innovative, state-of-the-art timepieces. It was the start of TAG Heuer’s extraordinary story, which transformed the company originally named Heuer, after its founder, over 125 years into the company we know today.

