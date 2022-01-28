UN calls for broad consultations in Sri Lanka to identify gaps

The United Nations (UN) has called for broad consultations in Sri Lanka to identify gaps and solutions as the Government moves ahead with key legislative reforms.

UN Resident Coordinator in Sri Lanka, Hanaa Singer-Hamdy tweeted saying as the Government continues efforts on legislative reform it is important that local mechanisms aim for international standards and meet certain benchmarks.

“Changes in legislation, go alongside behavior change by law enforcement. Broad consultations critical to identify gaps & solutions – UN stands ready to support,” Hanaa Singer-Hamdy tweeted.

Her tweet came after Foreign Minister Professor G.L. Peiris briefed the diplomatic community based in Colombo ahead of the upcoming UN Human Rights Council session in Geneva, during which the human rights situation in Sri Lanka will be discussed.

The objective of the briefing was to share information on progress related to human rights and reconciliation as part of the continued engagement ahead of the upcoming 49th Session of the Human Rights Council in Geneva, which will commence in the last week of February.

The Minister recalled that at the September 2021 Session of the Human Rights Council he reiterated Sri Lanka’s commitment to the promotion and protection of Human Rights and to remaining engaged with the United Nations including the Human Rights Council. In this context the Minister referred to the constructive engagement with the international community in a spirit of cooperation and dialogue. (Colombo Gazette)