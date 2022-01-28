Turkey and Sri Lanka sign deal on avoidance of double taxation

Sri Lanka and Turkey today signed an agreement on the avoidance of double taxation.

The agreement was signed during the visit to Sri Lanka by Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu.

In Colombo, Minister Çavuşoğlu was first received by President Gotabaya Rajapaksa today.

Both sides stated the common goal will be to further develop relations between both countries.

Minister Çavuşoğlu later met with his Sri Lankan counterpart Gamini Lakshman Peiris, and following the meeting a joint press conference was held.

At the media briefing, Minister Çavuşoğlu underlined that Turkey would advance cooperation in the fields of trade, health, pharmaceuticals, construction and tourism. (Colombo Gazette)