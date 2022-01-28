Pushpika suspects Rosy Senanayake cost her Mrs. World crown

Mrs. Sri Lanka Pushpika De Silva suspects former Mrs. World Rosy Senanayake cost her the Mrs. World crown.

In an interview with a YouTube channel today, Pushpika De Silva claimed that the Mrs. World crown should be hers.

Mrs. America won the Mrs. World crown recently while Sri Lanka’s Pushpika De Silva was among the top six contestants.

The finals of the Mrs. World 2022 took place in Las Vegas, Nevada. Mrs America Shaylyn Ford was crowned the winner while Mrs. Jordan and Mrs. UAE were the runners up.

However, Pushpika De Silva said that some of the judges had told her that they voted for her.

She suspects Rosy Senanayake, who also attended the finals in Las Vegas, influenced the organisers to change the decision and cost her the crown.

In a Facebook post earlier Pushpika De Silva said that she was placed 4th in the final.

However, others said that there was no placement given other than for the winner and runners up.

In the interview today Pushpika De Silva said that Senanayake informed her she had been placed 4th. (Colombo Gazette)