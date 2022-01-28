Over 95% of Covid cases in Sri Lanka confirmed as Omicron

Over 95% of Covid cases in Sri Lanka have been confirmed as being the Omicron variant.

Director of the Health Promotion Bureau, Dr. Ranjith Batuwanthudawa said that lab tests have confirmed the Omicron variant is spreading in Sri Lanka.

He also said that there is a rapid rise in the number of Covid cases in Sri Lanka with the daily numbers exceeding 900.

“Most cases are asymptomatic and they are receiving home treatment,” he said.

Batuwanthudawa also said that the number of people being admitted to hospital has seen an increase.

On a positive side, Batuwanthudawa said that the public have now begun to show interest to obtain booster shots. (Colombo Gazette)