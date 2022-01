In continuation to the ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ initiative of the government commemorating 75 years of progressive India, the Artists of Cultural Unit Srinagar today performed at Auditorium Hall of DIPR, here.

The Cultural programme consisted of Sufiyana and Saazina presented by Mushtaq Ahmad Saznawaz and other artists.

The audience was mesmerised by the Sufiyana and santoor saazina and lauded the presentation by the artists. (India Blooms)