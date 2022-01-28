Delo’s Isosyn Technology maximizes mileage, reducing costs for transportation and logistics industries

Chevron Lubricants Lanka PLC, has revolutionized the lubricant market with new product development and technology approaches, supporting the sustenance of the logistics industry of Sri Lanka.

The innovative technological advancement in product development supports businesses by providing them with enhanced savings. Isosyn Technology – the development of top tier products with the combination of premium base oils, high-performance additives plus Chevron expertise, is set to deliver maximized protection to engine parts, granting an ostensibly unmatched performance advantage with extended engine protection, reliability, and savings.

Furthermore Delo has enhanced their offering by introducing a calculator which will enable users to calculate the cost benefit that is associated with the utilization of Delo products. Consumers can visit https://chevron.lk/delo-benefit-calculator/ to access this calculator feature and learn how increased benefits can be achieved.

Through this technological advancement Delo is addressing key pain points of the logistics industry, supporting mainly corporate and all fleet operators, by reducing higher operational and maintenance costs, delivering improved savings to businesses. This enhancement will help increase availability, reliability, and durability of vehicles for fleet operators propelled by improved engine protection and performance. Fleet and logistics operators will be able to operate vehicles on the road whilst commendably minimizing service downtime and breakdowns due to improved performance and reduced dependency on service labor utilization, filter changes and mechanics related expenses leading to an overall increase in profitability.

Sharing his view on the new advancement, Najam Shamsuddin, Managing Director & CEO of Chevron Lubricants Lanka PLC said, “Our customer-centric approach in understanding the pain points of fleet operators, has helped us focus on what is valuable to our customers and how we should be supporting their growth by easing their issues and burdens. Supporting the industry is at the forefront of our venture. We aspire to gear up as a total Fleet operations solution provider with bumper-to-bumper services, appropriate trainings, and cloud-based logistics solutions, which will undoubtedly enhance and elevate the logistics and fleet operations business sector. At Chevron, we are passionately committed to serve our customers and our partners to achieve mutual business success.”

Chevron Lubricants Lanka PLC, a part of Chevron Corporation, engages in blending, manufacturing, importing, distributing, and marketing lubricant oils, grease, brake fluids, and specialty products in Sri Lanka. The Company offers its products for industrial, commercial, and consumer applications. An established industry leader, Chevron Lubricants Lanka PLC markets global lubricant brands such as Caltex, Havoline and Delo. Sales of lubricants into Bangladesh come under the purview of Chevron Lubricants Lanka PLC as an export market. The Company was incorporated in 1992 and is based in Colombo, Sri Lanka.

*Refer https://chevron.lk/delo-technology/ for more details on applicable terms and conditions.