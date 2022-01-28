Belt road railways: Thai traders anxious over ‘influx’ of Chinese produce

Thai traders are increasingly growing anxious over the influx of Chinese goods and agricultural produce since the opening of the Boten-Vientiane high-speed railway in Laos.

At Thailand’s largest wholesale fresh market Talaad Thai in a Bangkok suburb, seller Prayat Charoen has noticed an unusual abundance of Chinese vegetables ever since the opening of the railway, which runs from Laos’ border with China nearly all the way to its frontier with Thailand, reports The South China Morning Post.