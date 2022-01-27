THYAGA Smart Gifting Platform Shines at National ICT Awards 2021

Sri Lanka’s largest multistore gift voucher site, Thyaga.lk, received two coveted awards at the recently concluded NQBSA 2021 – The National ICT Awards, which was held at the Sirimavo Bandaranaike International Memorial Hall, on the 21st of January 2022. Thyaga received the prestigious Gold Award for Consumer Marketplaces and a Merit Award for Best Start Up of the Year at the awards ceremony, which is among the most prestigious in the Island.

A revolutionary concept in Sri Lanka, Thyaga.lk is a multistore gift voucher platform that allows users to purchase gift vouchers from a range of merchants with just a few clicks. Thus, Thyaga makes it seamless and easy to gift a voucher, saving the giver from the hassle of searching for and obtaining the perfect voucher, and providing the receiver with the freedom to redeem their voucher at any store of their choice on Thyaga.lk.

Expressing his pleasure, CEO at Thyaga, Sachin Wickramasinghe said, “This award is a great recognition of the efforts of our team, who are ambitiously working to make Thyaga the most versatile gifting platform for individuals and businesses of the country. Winning a Gold Award on our first attempt is proof that we are on the right track for exponential growth in the near future. We take this opportunity to thank the organizers for recognizing us and our loyal customers for their continued faith and trust.”

Through its website, Thyaga facilitates B2C sales in a seamless and convenient manner. The platform also engages in B2B sales, which are particularly useful for special occasions such as employee birthdays, rewards, promotions and other corporate or business requirements. Simply visit www.thyaga.lk to purchase your gift vouchers or learn more about this new revolutionary gifting platform. Once purchased, users may choose to send their vouchers to their loved ones instantly or at a predetermined time via SMS or email.

NBQSA 2021 – The National ICT Awards provides recognition to outstanding achievements of individuals and organizations in Sri Lanka who have developed high-quality ICT products. It also helps to provide a window to gain international recognition for local ICT products, improve the quality of local products & services to meet global standards, identify new young talent and provide opportunities for ICT skills development.

Launched in December 2020, Thyaga has since developed an extensive and growing network of over 85+ merchant partners across sectors including leading fashion stores, restaurants, cafes, hotels, pharmacies and 10 other sectors. Team Thyaga, led by CEO, Sachin Wickramasinghe and Co-Founders Shamindri Attanayake and Devni Panduwawala have declared their commitment to making Thyaga.lk the one-stop shop for gifting in Sri Lanka. Thus, the Team invites merchants from across the island, from any sector, to partner with Thyaga to truly revolutionize the gifting industry in Sri Lanka.