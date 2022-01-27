No scheduled power cuts till 31st January

The Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka (PUCSL), the electricity sector regulator, has decided that there is no need for a scheduled power interruption from today (27th January) until 31st January 2022.

Accordingly, the PUCSL did not grant the permission for the proposal made by the Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB) for scheduled power interruption.

“We review the power plants and the fuel stocks that is required for them, on daily basis. Based on the results of those reviews only we decide the necessity of power interruption. On the last two occasions we came to the conclusion that uninterrupted supply could be achieved without any power cuts. Today we reviewed the situation from today to the 31st of January. We have estimated that there is a capacity shortage of 30 megawatts in the peak hours on tomorrow (Friday) which should be properly managed. After that, the demand for electricity will decrease in the coming weekend. Therefore, there will be no need for power interruptions on the weekends of 29th and 30th,” Chairman of the Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka Janaka Ratnayake said.

He urged consumers and institutions to use electricity sparingly during this period and support the Ceylon Electricity Board and the Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka.

The PUCSL has also taken steps to develop a system for the efficient use of power generators owned by state and private institutions as a solution to the power crisis.

“We have started discussions with government and private companies that own power generators. Negotiations with two such groups have now been successfully concluded. They have responded positively to our proposal. When there is a shortage of electricity, the owners of generators are encouraged to supply their electricity demand from those generators initially. With that the demand for electricity on the national grid will decrease and it will be easier to meet the national demand in case of shortage,” Ratnayake said.

He said that in the second phase of this program they are looking at options to connect the generators owned by state and private companies to the national grid in the case of a power shortage. (Colombo Gazette)