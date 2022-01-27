Loops wins big at SLIM DIGIS

Award-winning creative-led integrated marketing agency, Loops Integrated, received 6 recognitions, including a Gold, at the SLIM DIGIS Awards, held on the 25th of January 2022. Loops Integrated received the only Gold DIGI in the Banking and Finance category for Softlogic Invest’s “This Could Be You” campaign, a Silver DIGI in the Performance Marketing category for British Council’s IELTS programme, and another Silver DIGI in the Best Use of Branded Content category for Sri Lankan Airlines. In addition to these three prestigious awards, Loops Integrated also received 3 finalist awards for the Banking & Finance, Performance Marketing and Best Use of Branded Content categories.

Discussing the awards, CEO at Loops, Wasaam Ismail said, “We work with our clients as partners, therefore it’s important to say a big thank you to them for having faith in us and letting us take their campaigns to town. Putting together creative-led campaigns amidst working from home during periodic lockdowns is nothing short of a herculean undertaking, which would not have been possible without our stellar team. Therefore, I must also acknowledge and appreciate our exceptionally talented, committed, dedicated and mind-blowingly fun team here at Loops, without whom none of this would be possible. A big thank you also to SLIM for ensuring that digital marketers in Sri Lanka have a national platform upon which to be recognized.”

The SLIM DIGIS awards is organized by the Sri Lanka Institute of Marketing (SLIM) and recognizes and celebrates Sri Lanka’s best digital marketing work, innovation and talent. SLIM is the national body for marketing in Sri Lanka and the SLIM DIGIS is among Sri Lanka’s most prestigious awards programmes that recognize innovation and budding talent in the digital marketing space.

Loops is an award-winning Creative Led Integrated Marketing Agency with operations in Sri Lanka, Qatar, Malaysia & Australia. The agency has worked with over 250 brands in 15 countries and has over 50 awards for its efforts in creative and digital excellence, awarded by both international and local bodies. Visit www.loops.lk to learn more.