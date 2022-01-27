Chamal Rajapaksa confirms Mahinda had surgery

Minister Chamal Rajapaksa today confirmed that Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa had surgery.

Speaking in Gampola today Minister Chamal Rajapaksa said that the Prime Minister was scheduled to attend the event but was unable to as he underwent surgery.

“The Prime Minister could not attend the event as he had to undergo a sudden surgery,” Minister Chamal Rajapaksa said.

Mahinda Rajapaksa’s son Namal Rajapaksa had told reporters earlier that there were media reports his father had surgery.

However, Namal Rajapaksa said that his father did not have an operation on the day of his mother’s birthday.

He said that all of them were at home for Shiranthi Rajapaksa's birthday on 23rd January.